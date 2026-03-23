West Asia War: Iran Embassy In India Refutes Claims Of Imposing 2 Million Dollars From Vessels Crossing Strait Of Hormuz

Strait Of Hormuz | Representative Image

New Delhi: Iran on Monday refuted claims about Tehran receiving $2 million from vessels transiting through the critical Strait of Hormuz, terming such reports as 'unfounded'.

Taking to X, the Iran embassy in India posted, "In response to certain claims regarding the alleged receipt of a sum of 2 million dollars by the Islamic Republic of Iran from vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, it is emphasised that such claims are unfounded. The statements made in this regard merely reflect the personal views of individuals and do not, in any way, represent the official position of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement read.

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The statement comes hours after reports emerged stating that Iran has started charging select vessels up to USD 2 million (approximately Rs 18.8 crore) to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, signalling a major shift in its control over one of the world’s most strategically important shipping routes amid the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

The move was confirmed by Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the parliament’s national security committee, who described the toll as part of a new sovereign regime in the strait. “Collecting $2 million as transit fees from some vessels reflects Iran’s strength,” he said, according to Iran International, adding that war-related costs necessitated the decision.

However, the statements made in this regard have now been termed as merely reflecting the personal views of individuals by Iran's embassy in India.