$2 Million For Safe Passage! Iran Imposes Whopping Toll On Ships In Strait Of Hormuz Amid War Escalation

US-Israel-Iran Conflict: Strait Of Hormuz | File Pic (Representational Image)

Tehran: Iran has begun charging select vessels up to USD 2 million (approximately Rs 18.8 crore) to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, signalling a major shift in its control over one of the world’s most critical shipping routes amid the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

The move was confirmed by Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the parliament’s national security committee, who described the toll as part of a new sovereign regime in the strait. “Collecting $2 million as transit fees from some vessels reflects Iran’s strength,” he said according to Iran International, adding that war-related costs necessitated the decision.

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to global shipping lanes, handles nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. However, recent attacks and rising tensions have severely disrupted tanker traffic, raising concerns over global energy security.

The development comes amid escalating rhetoric between Tehran and Washington. US President Donald Trump had earlier warned that the United States could target Iran’s power infrastructure if the strait was not reopened within 48 hours. He stated that key Iranian power plants could be destroyed if Tehran continued to restrict access.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Iran President Responds To Trump's Threat

Responding to the threat, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the strait remains open to all countries except Iran’s adversaries. In a statement, he said threats against Iran would only strengthen national unity and warned that Tehran would firmly respond to any aggression.

Iran has also cautioned that the Strait of Hormuz could be 'completely closed' if the US follows through on its threats. While Tehran claims safe passage for neutral countries, ongoing hostilities and security concerns have already brought much of the maritime traffic in the region to a near halt.

The imposition of transit fees marks a major escalation in Iran’s strategy, using its geographic leverage over the Strait of Hormuz as both an economic and geopolitical tool in the intensifying conflict.