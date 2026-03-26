West Asia War: Indian Killed In Abu Dhabi Due To Falling Debris From Intercepted Missile; Tally Rises To 7

US-Iran-Israel War | ANI (representative Image)

Abu Dhabi: Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, an Indian-origin man was killed due to falling debris after a ballistic missile was intercepted over Abu Dhabi on Thursday. With this, the death toll of Indians in the Middle East war has now risen to at least seven. The identity of the deceased has not been reported yet.

Another Indian was injured in the incident, along with two other individuals of Emirati and Jordanian nationalities. The incident also caused damage to a number of cars.

Another individual of Pakistani nationality was killed. These casualties took place specifically on Sweihan Street after the activation of air defence protocols to neutralise the incoming threat.

The official X account of Abu Dhabi Media Office shared, "As part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems, the incident has resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality, and in injuries ranging from serious to moderate sustained by three individuals of Emirati, Jordanian and Indian nationality."

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Since the start of the war, the UAE's air defences have engaged 372 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,826 UAVs. 169 people have been injured, with the severity ranging from minor to severe, said the UAE's Ministry of Defence. The ministry also asserted that it is ready to deal with any threats and will "confront" any attempt made to undermine its security.