'West Asia War: ‘If You Want Development & Security...’: Iran’s Message To Gulf Neighbours

Masoud Pezeshkian | X

Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, In a message to Iran's neighbours, President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday asked them not to let the United States and Israel “run” the ongoing war from their land if they want “development” and “security”.

"We have said many times that Iran doesn't carry out preemptive attacks, but we will retaliate strongly if our infrastructure or economic centers are targeted," Pezeshkian posted on X.

"To the countries of the region: If you want development and security, don't let our enemies run the war from your lands," he added.

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Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pezeshkian told him that trust is necessary to hold talks over the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel–US.

Iran's message comes at a time when the war has been going on for a month, and several countries in West Asia, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar, have been caught up in the conflict. As the United States is using its military bases in Gulf countries to launch attacks on Iran, Tehran is also launching retaliatory strikes on these countries.