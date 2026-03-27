West Asia War: PM Modi Warns Against Fake News Amid Fuel Crisis Rumours In Meeting With Chief Ministers

X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of States and Union Territories to review preparedness in view of the ongoing war in West Asia and its potential impact on India.

PM Warns Against Fake News

PM Modi warned against the spread of misinformation and rumours, stating that timely dissemination of accurate and credible information is essential to prevent panic. The statement comes amid isolated incidents of panic buying of fuel and LPG, according to a PIB press release.

PM Modi also advised vigilance against online frauds and fake agents. He called for special attention in border and coastal States to address any emerging challenges related to shipping, essential supplies, and maritime operations.

PM Stresses On "Team India" Approach

PM Modi expressed confidence that the country would successfully overcome these challenges by working together as "Team India," a term he had also used in his speech in the Rajya Sabha.

He recalled the collective response during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, when the Centre and state governments had worked together to manage disruptions to supply chains, trade, and daily life. Highlighting the government’s top priorities, PM Modi said these included maintaining economic and trade stability, ensuring energy security, safeguarding the interests of citizens, and strengthening industry and supply chains.

PM Modi urged States to ensure the smooth functioning of supply chains and to take strict action and measures against hoarding and profiteering. He also directed Chief Ministers to activate control rooms at state and district levels and to maintain administrative alertness to prevent any disruptions.

Emphasising the need for advance planning in the agriculture sector, PM Modi called for particular attention to monitoring fertiliser storage and distribution, to avoid difficulties for farmers ahead of the upcoming Kharif season. He also suggested that States with citizens in West Asia should activate helplines, appoint nodal officers, and set up district-level support systems to assist affected families and ensure the flow of timely information.

The Chief Ministers expressed confidence that the situation in their states remained stable, with adequate availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG.