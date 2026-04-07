West Asia Crisis: Power Outage Hits Iran’s Kharg Island After US Strikes On Key Oil Hub

Kharg Island |

Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export terminal in the Persian Gulf, witnessed power outages following reported US-led airstrikes. Both US and Iranian media indicated that multiple targets were hit, triggering disruptions at the critical facility.

According to reports, strikes targeted around 50 locations, including radar systems, dock infrastructure, and military sites. While the full extent of damage and casualties remains unclear, the attack has raised concerns over operational disruptions at the island.

Why Kharg Island Matters

Handling nearly 90% of Iran’s oil exports, Kharg Island is central to the country’s economy. Any disruption here has the potential to impact not just Iran’s revenues but also global crude supply chains, especially amid already volatile markets.

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Trump’s Stark Warning

Amid the escalation, Donald Trump issued a cryptic warning, suggesting severe consequences if tensions continue. His remarks about potential “regime change” and a critical global moment have further heightened uncertainty.

Global Energy Concerns Rise

With Kharg Island playing a pivotal role in oil exports, the reported blackout and strikes could disrupt supply flows, impacting energy markets worldwide and adding to geopolitical instability in West Asia.