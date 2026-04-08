 West Asia Crisis: Missile Alerts Continue As Iranian Strike Hits Israel & UAE Despite US-Iran 2 Week Ceasefire
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West Asia Crisis: Missile Alerts Continue As Iranian Strike Hits Israel & UAE Despite US-Iran 2 Week Ceasefire

Despite a two-week ceasefire announced by Iran and the United States, missile alerts rang across Israel and the United Arab Emirates, where an Iranian strike set a gas facility ablaze in Abu Dhabi. Continued alerts in Gulf nations underscore chaos, raising doubts over ceasefire compliance amid ongoing military actions.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 08, 2026, 08:26 AM IST
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West Asia Crisis: Missile Alerts Continue As Iranian Strike Hits Israel & UAE Despite US-Iran 2 Week Ceasefire | File Pic (Representational Image)

Dubai: Israel and the United Arab Emirates both sounded missile alerts early Wednesday, despite Iran and the United States saying they had reached a two-week ceasefire in the war.

A gas processing facility in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, was ablaze after incoming Iranian fire, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what was being targeted in Israel, which bore the brunt of the missile and drone fire during the war.

Missile alerts also continued in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait early Wednesday, hinting at the chaos surrounding the diplomatic moves.

Throughout the war, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has called the shots in all decisions. Individual commanders have made decisions on what to strike and when, with the nation's political leadership sidelined.

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Whether they agreed to stop shooting with the declared ceasefire and negotiations being planned in Islamabad remained in question.

However, many Mideast wars see combatants launch last-minute attacks to be able to claim victory with their populations.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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