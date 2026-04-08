'Trump Must Go Now': Protesters Gather Outside White House Seeking US President's Removal After Ceasefire With Iran - VIDEO

ANI

Washington DC: Protesters in large numbers have gathered outside the White House after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary two-week ceasefire with Iran. Protesters have called for Trump's removal, accusing him of ‘war crimes’ and condemning what they describe as US ‘cruelty’ around the world. Protesters can be seen holding posters of "Trump must go now" and "Stop Trump's war crimes."

"We are out here tonight because we cannot stand what is going on. We cannot wait till the elections... What's happening in this country needs to stop now. The cruelty, happening not only in this country but also by this country around the world, the war crimes that this president has done from that White House—this man has got to go. The whole regime has to go. Until he is gone, we need to fill these streets every day... Every day, more people are dying. Every day, more people are suffering around the world because of him," one of the woman protestors said as qouted by news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I am strongly opposed to any foreign military action that involves so many civilian casualties. I don't believe that the US military should be bombing Iran with no pretext, recklessly, to the detriment of all countries in the region... I think that overall, it is just a travesty, and we need to bring it to a conclusion as quickly as possible," another protestor said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

US President Donald Trump has agreed to a 14-day ceasefire after talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, according to a post shared by him on his official Truth Social account.

Ceasefire Announcement

Trump said he has decided to "suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks." He described it as a "double-sided ceasefire," meaning both sides are expected to pause hostilities during this time.

He added that the decision came after requests from Sharif and Munir, who urged him to stop further military action.