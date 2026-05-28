West Asia Conflict: 'We’ll Have To Blow Them Up; Trump Warns Oman, Says US Will 'Watch Over' Strait Of Hormuz Amid Fragile Iran Talks | Video | X / @StateDept

Washington: US President Donald Trump has warned Oman not to interfere as fragile talks with Iran continue, claiming the United States will "watch over" the Strait of Hormuz.

Asked if he would accept a short-term deal that would allow Iran and Oman to control the strategic waterway, Trump told reporters during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday (local time) at the White House: "No, the strait's going to be open to everybody."

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"It's international waters. Nobody's going to control it. We're going to watch over it. We'll watch over it, but nobody's going to control it," he said. "That's part of the negotiation that we have."

"Oman will behave just like everybody else or we'll have to blow 'em up," Trump warned.

Trump's remarks came after Iranian state TV reported that it had obtained an unofficial draft of a Iranian-US agreement that would restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to prewar levels within a month, with Iran and Oman jointly managing traffic. The framework also would see the United States lift its blockade of Iranian ports and withdraw military forces from Iran's vicinity.

The US side has dismissed the Iranian report as "a complete fabrication."

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Meanwhile, Oman has been in constant contact with the Iranian officials over the concerns relating to the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier on May 24, Omani officials, led by Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, held talks with an Iranian delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the latest regional developments.

According to a statement by Oman's Foreign Ministry, the two sides discussed the principles governing freedom of navigation in the strategic waterway in accordance with international law.

The statement said that both sides exchanged views in light of recent developments and discussed ways to strengthen the safety of maritime navigation, trade flows, and supply chains.

During the meeting, Al Busaidi received a verbal message from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi regarding the ongoing Iranian-US talks.

The message highlighted the commitment of both countries to restoring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in a safe and sustainable manner.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)