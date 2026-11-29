An air traffic controller at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) instructed approaching aircraft to perform precautionary go-arounds after a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the California coast on Saturday morning, November 28. The dramatic moment was captured in air traffic control audio, with a controller reportedly telling an approaching Delta Air Lines flight, "We're having a big earthquake."

The earthquake struck at approximately 9:30 am local time, with its epicentre located around 6 miles off the coast of Manhattan Beach, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremors were felt across the greater Los Angeles area, prompting precautionary measures at the airport.

'We're Having A Big Earthquake': Controller Instructs Pilots To Go Around

Following the tremors, air traffic controllers instructed approaching aircraft to abandon their landing approaches and perform go-arounds to allow airport authorities to conduct precautionary checks of the runways and surrounding infrastructure.

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One of the flights involved was Delta Air Lines flight DL1972, an Airbus A319 arriving from Kansas City. Another Delta flight, DL1628, arriving from Seattle, also reportedly performed a precautionary go-around.

Both aircraft subsequently landed safely after the airport carried out checks.

LAX Live Camera Captures Shaking As Earthquake Strikes

Dramatic live-camera footage overlooking LAX captured the moment the earthquake struck. The video shows a Delta aircraft approaching the runway with its landing gear down when the camera suddenly begins shaking noticeably.

As the tremors intensify, the entire camera feed appears to jolt, with the surrounding landscape and horizon visibly moving. The aircraft can be seen continuing through the frame as the camera shakes, capturing the earthquake's impact in real time.

The footage, shared by @airlinevideos, has drawn attention online for capturing the unusual moment an earthquake struck while a commercial aircraft was preparing to land.

Minor Damage Reported At Airport

The magnitude 5.0 earthquake, initially reported as 5.2, also caused minor damage at LAX, including shattered glass and fallen ceiling tiles. However, no significant injuries or major structural damage were immediately reported.

Airport operations resumed after precautionary inspections, with the affected aircraft landing safely. Multiple aftershocks were also recorded following the initial tremor.