5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal's Koshi Province, Sending Strong Tremors Across Sikkim And North Bengal; No Casualties Reported | Representative image

Gangtok: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal's Koshi province early on Tuesday, sending tremors across north Bengal and Sikkim, and triggering panic among residents.

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Officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in either the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar, where the tremors were felt, or in Sikkim.

The tremors were felt at around 7 am, prompting people in several areas to rush out of their homes.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake occurred in Nepal's Koshi province at a depth of 10 km.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake was located at 61 km north-northwest of Sikkim's Yuksom, at latitude 27.855 degrees north and longitude 87.909 degrees east.

Authorities were assessing the situation to determine whether the tremors had caused any damage in the affected areas.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)