Russian Military Aircraft Trigger Alert In South Korea, Fighter Jets Scrambled As Ulleung Island Residents Ordered To Take Shelter |

Seoul: South Korea's military said Tuesday that several Russian aircraft flew inside the country's air defence identification zone over waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, prompting an alert on an eastern island. It corrected earlier reports that the planes had violated the country's territorial airspace.

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The Joint Chiefs of Staff's statement revised earlier announcements by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the local provincial government that said foreign aeroplanes had violated South Korean airspace and identified them as possibly Russian or possibly North Korean.

The Safety Ministry ordered Ulleung Island residents to take shelter in underground facilities or buildings at around 7:52 am, but lifted the order three minutes later, saying the aircraft had left the danger area.

The Joint Chiefs said the country scrambled fighter jets in preparation for contingencies before the Russian aircraft withdrew. It did not immediately say how many Russian planes it detected or what types of aircraft they were.

There were no immediate reports of accidents or major disruptions on the island, which has a population of around 9,000. Ulleung suffered a major scare in 2022, when North Korea fired more than 20 missiles into the sea amid heightened inter-Korean tensions. One missile headed toward the island, triggering air raid sirens and prompting residents to evacuate.

The incident came a week after South Korea scrambled fighter jets to repel several Russian military aircraft that it said temporarily entered the country's air-defence zone over waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan last Monday.

Japan the same day protested to Moscow after saying that two suspected Russian aircraft had entered the country's airspace off its southwestern coast.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)