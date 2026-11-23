Iran's reported tanker mobilisation near Kharg Island raises concerns over maritime security and Gulf energy infrastructure | X

Iran is reportedly preparing to challenge the United States’ naval blockade with a convoy of more than 14 oil tankers under a strategy known as the Fereydun Plan. The proposed operation could bring Iranian vessels face-to-face with American warships, with Tehran-linked media warning of retaliatory strikes on oil facilities across the Persian Gulf if the tankers are intercepted or attacked.

According to a report by The Jerusalem Post, citing satellite imagery, vessel-tracking data and Iranian media reports, Tehran is preparing the tanker convoy in an apparent attempt to resume oil shipments despite Washington’s restrictions.

What Is Iran’s Fereydun Plan?

The Fereydun Plan is a proposal outlined in a column published by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-affiliated Fars News Agency. It calls for Tehran to send a group of oil tankers through the US naval blockade rather than allow Washington to control Iran’s oil exports.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the proposal draws inspiration from Fereydun, a legendary figure in the Persian epic Shahnameh, who crossed a river despite being denied passage.

Using the story as a parallel, the column argued that Iran should demonstrate its ability to transport oil despite American restrictions.

“To break the naval blockade, Iran can move a group of tankers that will break through,” the Fars column stated.

Similar proposals have also appeared in Iranian publications Hamshahri Online and the Young Journalists Club.

Where Are The 14 Iranian Oil Tankers?

The reported convoy of more than 14 tankers is gathering near Kharg Island, Iran’s main crude oil export terminal, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The vessels have reportedly been assigned crews and are flying Iranian flags. They are expected to sail towards the Gulf of Oman in a move that could directly challenge the American naval presence in the region.

Kharg Island handles approximately 85 to 90 per cent of Iran’s crude oil exports, making it a crucial hub for the country’s efforts to restart shipments. However, Tehran has not officially confirmed the convoy’s departure.

Why Is Iran Threatening Gulf Oil Facilities?

The Fereydun Plan proposes that Tehran warn Washington against attacking, intercepting or detaining the tankers.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the strategy includes threats of retaliation against energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf if American forces attempt to stop the convoy.

The proposal specifically identifies oil facilities in the United Arab Emirates as potential targets. Iranian media reports have also mentioned energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The warning suggests that Iran could target oil installations in countries supporting the US blockade if Washington prevents its tankers from passing.

Could The Fereydun Plan Trigger A Wider Gulf Conflict?

The proposed operation raises the possibility of a direct confrontation between Iranian tankers and American warships, with potential consequences extending beyond the naval blockade.

Any attempt by US forces to intercept the convoy could, under the threats outlined in Iranian media, lead to retaliatory attacks on critical oil infrastructure across the Persian Gulf.

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While the reported preparations suggest Tehran may be considering a challenge to Washington’s restrictions, the Fereydun Plan remains a proposal circulated in Iranian media, and there has been no official confirmation that the tanker operation has begun.

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