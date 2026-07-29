'We're Going To Hit Them Hard': Donald Trump Warns Iran Of Fierce Retaliation After Missile Attack On US Forces

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US President Donald Trump has issued one of his strongest warnings yet to Iran, vowing a forceful retaliation after Tehran allegedly launched multiple ballistic missiles targeting American forces stationed in the Middle East.

Speaking during a phone interview with Fox News, Trump said the United States would respond decisively to what he described as Iran's "surprise attack" on US personnel.

According to a Fox News reporter, who summarized the conversation, Trump said, "We're going to beat the fing st out of them. We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating."

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The interview itself was not broadcast, but the reporter relayed Trump's remarks shortly after the missile attack.

Iranian Missile Strike Targets US Base

The latest escalation follows reports that Iran fired multiple ballistic missiles at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, a facility used by US forces.

According to the US military, several incoming missiles were intercepted. The attack is part of the broader confrontation between Washington and Tehran following the collapse of a ceasefire and continued military exchanges in the region.

The strike reportedly killed three American service members—from Texas, Hawaii and New York and injured several others, further escalating tensions.

Conflict Raises Fears Of Wider Regional Escalation

Trump's remarks underscore Washington's increasingly aggressive posture as the conflict with Iran intensifies.

His warning signals the possibility of fresh US military action against Iranian targets, raising concerns that the confrontation could expand into a wider regional conflict involving multiple Middle Eastern countries.

The latest exchange comes amid a series of retaliatory strikes between the two sides that have heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Oil Markets React To Rising Tensions

The escalating conflict has also rattled global energy markets.

Bloomberg's energy columnist Javier Blas highlighted Trump's comments while noting that concerns over a wider conflict have pushed crude oil prices sharply higher. Benchmark WTI crude reportedly climbed around 6% to nearly $84 per barrel, as investors feared potential disruptions to energy supplies and shipping routes, including through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Global Attention On Washington's Next Move

With Trump publicly promising a strong military response, attention is now focused on how and when the United States may retaliate.

Any further military action could have far-reaching implications not only for US-Iran relations but also for regional security, global financial markets and energy prices.