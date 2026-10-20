'We're Against Anybody Who Sponsors Terrorism': Marco Rubio On US Ties With Pakistan

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio | X @StateDept

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on Tuesday, said Washington opposes terrorism regardless of where it occurs, while explaining the need to maintain diplomatic ties with Pakistan. Rubio's remarks came during an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

“We’re against anybody who sponsors terrorism," he said.

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Rubio explained that his responsibilities as Secretary of State differ from those he held as a senator, as his current role requires him to oversee US foreign policy and maintain relations with various countries, even when disagreements exist.

“In my new role, I am no longer the senator, as the Secretary of State, I have to manage the foreign policy of the United States and that does require us to have relationships with countries, including those that we may have some disagreements with. In the case of Pakistan, it’s a country that we have to have a relationship with. It’s a country that possesses nuclear weapons. It’s a country that, from a geographical standpoint, we need to be able to interact with them, in much the same way as the government of India has to have and has a relationship and meets with leaders from Iran," said Rubio.

He acknowledged that maintaining such relationships while addressing security concerns can be challenging. However, he suggested that diplomatic engagement could help Washington communicate its concerns to Islamabad and potentially discourage actions that worry New Delhi.

“So, these are difficult things to balance, but they have to be as part of our foreign policy, and I think, in a way, could be a positive thing because if we have a relationship and we can speak to them, it could perhaps help us, perhaps puts us in a position to help discourage the kinds of things that India is worried about," he said.