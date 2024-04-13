'We'll Murder You': Anti-Israel Protester Threatens To Kill California Mayor, Council Members At Bakersfield City Hall; Arrested

'We'll Murder You': Anti-Israel Protester Threatens To Kill California Mayor, City Council Members; Arrested |

US: An anti-Israel protester named Riddhi Patel was arrested after making terroristic threats during a City Council meeting in Bakersfield, California. Patel's verbal threats came during the public comment segment of the meeting, where she unleashed a barrage of threats including murder threats against council members and Mayor Karen Goh for their stance on a cease-fire resolution regarding Israel and the increased security measures at the government building in response to ongoing protests.

Video footage of the meeting captured Patel's disturbing remarks, wherein she ominously vowed to murder the city officials, invoking violent imagery of guillotines and Jesus Christ in her verbal attack. These threats were made during two of her speeches during the meeting, with Patel expressing outrage at the council's perceived indifference towards the plight of Palestinians and marginalised communities worldwide.

We are outraged that this person invokes Gandhi & Chaitra Navaratri while threatening to murder @Bakersfield_Cal leaders.



The escalation of #antisemitic rhetoric from anti-Israel demonstrations into terroristic threats is a horrific reality that we condemn. It must stop now. pic.twitter.com/zCp1iwrXJu — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) April 13, 2024

Alarming Threats By Riddhi Patel In Meeting

In her initial address, Patel accused the council of callousness and predicted their rejection of the cease-fire resolution, stating that Jesus himself would kill them. She then escalated her rhetoric, expressing a desire for violent revolution against the global south.

During her second speech, Patel condemned the installation of heightened security measures at the government building, denouncing it as an attempt to criminalise protesters. She concluded with a chilling threat directed at the council members and Mayor Goh, warning, "We’ll see you at your house. We’ll murder you."

Prompted by Patel's alarming remarks, Mayor Goh swiftly intervened, alerting the police officers present to escort Patel out of the premises. Later, Bakersfield Police took Patel into custody, charging her with 16 felony counts, including threatening with intent to terrorise.

Anti-Israel Protesters On Riddhi's Remarks

Further, after Patel's arrest, fellow anti-Israel protesters distanced themselves from her statements, stating that her views did not align with their peaceful advocacy for a cease-fire and an end to the violence in Gaza. According to a report in Fox News, Jenny Huh, speaking on behalf of the protesters, condemned Patel's remarks as shocking and urged that her actions not detract from their mission for peace.