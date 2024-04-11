Israel-Gaza Conflict: 3 Sons, Grandchildren Of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed In Israeli Air strike In Tel Aviv

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh | @DDNewslive

Tel Aviv: Three sons of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in an air strike carried out by the Israeli Air Force on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed. The three sons of the Hamas leader, who were confirmed dead by the Israeli forces, were identified as Amir Haniyeh, a cell commander in the Hamas military wind and Mohammad and Hazem Haniyeh.

"IAF aircraft struck Amir Haniyeh, a cell commander in the Hamas military wing, and Mohammad and Hazem Haniyeh, both Hamas military operatives, in central Gaza today. The IDF confirms that the 3 operatives are the sons of Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of Hamas' political bureau," IDF posted on its official X handle.

Four of Haniyeh's grandchildren reported dead

Four of Haniyeh's grandchildren are also reported to have been killed in the strike on the Shati refugee camp on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, Al Jazeera reported. Haniyeh, meanwhile, told Al Jazeera that Palestinian leaders will not back down if their families are targeted by the Israeli army, and that the killings will not affect Hamas's demands in the negotiations for a ceasefire.

In an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic, Haniyeh confirmed the killing of his children Hazem, Amir and Mohammad along with a number of his grandchildren on Wednesday. Al Jazeera reported citing the Shehab news agency that at least three grandchildren of the Hamas leader were also killed in the Israeli air strike. Haniyeh said they were targeted as they were his visiting relatives for Eid at the Shati refugee camp.

Haniyeh: Palestinian leaders will not back down if their families and homes are targeted

"Through the blood of the martyrs and the pain of the injured, we create hope, we create the future, we create independence and freedom for our people and our nation," Haniyeh said, adding that around 60 members of his family, including nieces and nephews, have been killed since the start of the war. The Hamas political leader, who is based in the Gulf state of Qatar, decried what he described as Israel's brutality in Gaza and stressed that Palestinian leaders will not back down if their families and homes are targeted, Al Jazeera reported.

"There is no doubt that this criminal enemy is driven by the spirit of revenge and the spirit of murder and bloodshed, and it does not observe any standards or laws," Haniyeh said. "We've seen it violate everything on the land of Gaza. There is a war of ethnic cleansing and genocide. There is mass displacement," he added.