Israel Viral Video: Tel Aviv Decked Up As People Celebrate Holi & Jewish Festival Purim With Massive Enthusiasm

Holi is one of the most popular Hindu festival celebrated across all parts of India. The festival is all about colours and spreading happiness. The festival is celebrated in different styles in different parts of India, but what's most common is colours, water and exchange of positivity. The ritual called Holika Dahan symbolises giving up all evil thoughts an memories and splashing colour and water on each other symbolises getting rid of all hangups and worries and just jump into the pool of happiness. Not just India but the festival is enthusiastically celebrated in other parts of the world too.

In association with Tel Aviv Yafo Municipality, the Embassy of India celebrated ‘India in Flea Market’ event on the occasion of Holi and Purim festivals. Over 2000 visitors enjoyed Indian dance, classical music, Indian dresses, henna, calligraphy in Hindi & Indian Chai.

The flea market event was attended by Deputy Chief of Mission, Rajiv Bodwade, and CEO of “Mishlama leyafo" from the Tel Aviv Yafo Municipality, Rafi Shushan

Jewish Purim

Purim is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from annihilation at the hands of an official of the Achaemenid Empire named Haman, as it is recounted in the Book of Esther (usually dated to the 5th century BCE).

During the celebrations of the Jewish festival of Purim people wear colourful dresses, share gifts and rejoice with each other. It is believed that the festival has a lot in common with the Indian festival of Holi. This combination of Holi and Purim displayed a magnificent scene of exchange of culture and happiness on the streets of Tel Aviv.

As per a PTI report, "Both festivals are celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. Both festivals are celebrated around the same time- the arrival of spring and the end of winter. Both festivals are celebrated outdoors where communities come together, dance, sing, eat and make fun in a spirit of togetherness."