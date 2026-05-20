'Welcome To Rome, My Friend': Giorgia Meloni Greets PM Modi As He Arrives In Italy |

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Rome for the final leg of his five-nation diplomatic tour.

Sharing a picture with PM Modi on social media platform X, Meloni wrote, “Welcome to Rome, my friend!”, highlighting the close personal rapport between the two leaders. She also shared an earlier photograph of them together at the Colosseum in Italy.

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PM Modi Receives Grand Reception In Rome

PM Modi received a warm reception from the Indian diaspora soon after landing in Rome. Members of the Indian community gathered to greet him with cultural performances, traditional welcomes and enthusiastic slogans outside his hotel.

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During the interaction, the Prime Minister met several members of the diaspora and also signed an autograph for a child who presented him with a portrait.

Among those who welcomed the Prime Minister was Svamini Shuddhananda Ghiri, who said this was her second meeting with Modi after 2021. She noted that the Sanatana Dharma Samgha had been officially recognised as a religion by the Italian Parliament. “This is the second time we are meeting him. He has continuously supported and encouraged our mission,” she said while speaking to reporters.

#WATCH | Rome, Italy | On meeting PM Modi, Svamini Shuddhananda Ghiri says, "I am very happy and this is the second time we met him. We met him in 2021 and he also continued to sustain and to foster our mission...Sanatana Dharma Samgha is recognised as an official religion here… https://t.co/ieK9XqJNcU pic.twitter.com/nFHvd0SV9U — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026

In a post on X, PM Modi said his visit would focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and Italy, especially in areas linked to trade, connectivity and strategic partnerships.

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“I have landed in Rome, Italy. I will meet President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and hold discussions with them. This visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between India and Italy, with special attention to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also stated that the two countries would review the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 during the visit. Apart from bilateral engagements, Modi is scheduled to visit the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), where discussions are expected to focus on multilateral cooperation and global food security.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs said PM Modi was received at the Rome airport by Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. The MEA described the visit as an important step toward deepening the India-Italy strategic partnership, which has seen rapid growth in recent years across trade, defence, clean energy, technology and investment sectors.

India and Italy are currently implementing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, aimed at expanding cooperation in multiple areas. Bilateral trade between the two nations reportedly touched USD 16.77 billion in 2025, while cumulative Italian foreign direct investment in India stood at USD 3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025. Italy marks the final stop of PM Modi’s five-nation tour, during which he earlier visited the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.