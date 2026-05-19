 PM Modi Arrives In Rome For Final Leg Of Five-Nation Tour | Video
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PM Modi Arrives In Rome For Final Leg Of Five-Nation Tour | Video

PM Modi arrived in Rome, Italy, on May 19 (IST) for the final leg of his five-nation tour after attending the India-Nordic Summit in Norway. During his two-day visit, Modi will meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The trip aims to strengthen India-Italy ties under the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029, covering trade, investment, defence and innovation.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
PM Modi Arrives In Rome For Final Leg Of Five-Nation Tour | Video
ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome, Italy, on May 19 (IST), marking the final stop of his five-nation tour. His visit follows the conclusion of his trip to Norway, where he attended the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and took part in a series of engagements focused on enhancing India's relations with Norway and other Nordic countries.

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The Italy visit marks the final leg of PM Modi's five-nation tour, which runs from May 15 to May 20, and is being undertaken at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The trip is expected to further deepen bilateral relations and create new opportunities for economic and strategic cooperation.

PM Modi will be in Italy from May 19 to May 20. During the visit, he is scheduled to meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Meloni. He had previously travelled to Italy in June 2024 to attend the G7 Summit.

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The visit comes as India and Italy continue to build on the momentum in their relationship through the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029, which outlines cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, defence and security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Trade between the two countries reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025, while cumulative Italian foreign direct investment in India stood at USD 3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025.

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