US Capitol Attack: We will never be intimidated by any mob, say US Congress members after being evacuated

A chaotic and violent scene unfolded at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Donald Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police reported The Hill.

Rioters overpowered police and broke into the Capitol to protest as a joint session of Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. The incident led to several condemnations of Trump for inciting the riots, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal.

Lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations after protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building. Meanwhile, several Congress members have expressed disgust after they were forced to take shelter at safe places as thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.

Representative Patrick Fallon, Republican of Texas, took to Facebook and wrote: “Then the mob literally reached the doors of the House Chamber and the Police were short-handed and I AM SO PROUD that Rep Tony Gonzalez, Rep Ronny Jackson, Rep Troy Nehls didn’t hesitate!!! We augmented the Police and stood our ground! We will never be intimated by any mob, regardless of their motivations (sic).”

"Sheltering in Cannon (building)," Congressman Ro Khanna tweeted.

Cannon building is one of the prominent building within the US Capitol that houses officers of the member of the US House of Representatives.

"Trump was rejected in courts by people his party appointed, rejected by states where his party was in power and now by his party's Senate leader and Vice President. Democracy is still sacred for Americans. That spirit will overcome today's violence. Prayers for the injured," Khanna said.