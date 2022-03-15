'We will continue to support Ukraine and its people, will tighten sanctions against Russia': Boris Johnson

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that the UK will continue to support Ukraine and its people adding that the country will impose further sanctions on Russia.

"We will continue to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his people – tightening economic sanctions and providing support to help Ukrainians protect themselves from bombardment," Johnson said during a video call with Zelenskyy.

The UK Government had earlier in the day announced a ban on exports to Russia of high-end luxury goods, while also hitting hundreds of key products with new import tariffs that represent a 35 percentage point hike on current rates.

Russian vodka is one of the iconic products affected by the tariff increases, while the export ban will likely affect luxury vehicles, high-end fashion and works of art.

Furthermore, Johnson underscored his drive for energy independence, saying the West's failure to wean itself from Russian oil and natural gas after the annexation of Crimea paved the way for the invasion of Ukraine.

Western countries made a terrible mistake in returning to normal economic relations with Russia after the Crimean incursion and becoming even more dependent on Russian energy exports, Johnson wrote in a front-page article in The Telegraph newspaper.

(with agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:33 PM IST