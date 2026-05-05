'We Stand Firmly With UAE': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Condemns Iranian Strikes On Fujairah

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the missiles and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), expressing complete solidarity with the country’s President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan and its people on Tuesday.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates last night. I express full solidarity with His Highness @MohamedBinZayed ."

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"Pakistan stands firmly with our Emirati brothers and sisters as well as with the Government of the United Arab Emirates at this difficult time. It is absolutely essential that the ceasefire be upheld and respected, to allow the necessary diplomatic space for dialogue leading to enduring peace and stability in the region,” he added.

The UAE on Monday said it was targeted by Iranian strikes, including one on its vital Fujairah energy hub that wounded three Indians.

Knowing Fujairah’s geographical location is also very important. The city lies beyond the Strait of Hormuz, making it one of the few export routes for Middle Eastern oil that does not require passing through it.

Meanwhile, India also criticised the drone attack, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling the targeting of civilians and infrastructure unacceptable.

In a message posted on X, Modi emphasised that India stands firmly with the United Arab Emirates, while reiterating that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only sensible way forward in a region already stretched thin by tension.

"Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable," PM Modi said on X.

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"India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy. Ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security," he added.