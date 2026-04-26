'Shocked By Horrific Incident': Shehbaz Sharif Reacts As Trump Safe After Gunfire At White House Dinner

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Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed shock over the shooting scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, saying he was “deeply shaken” by the incident while expressing relief that US President Donald Trump, the First Lady, and other attendees were safe.

Sharif’s Reaction: ‘Deeply Shocked’

Taking to social media platform X, Sharif said he was disturbed by the incident that unfolded in Washington, D.C.

Translated from Hindi, his post read: “I am deeply shocked by the horrific shooting that took place a short while ago at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C. We are relieved to know that President Trump, the First Lady, and all attendees are safe. My thoughts and prayers are with them, and I wish them safety and well-being.”

Gunfire Triggers Panic At High-Profile Event

The incident occurred on Saturday evening as President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were present at the annual event. The sound of gunfire sent shockwaves through the packed hall, triggering panic among attendees.

Witnesses said chaos erupted instantly, with people shouting “down and stay down” as many took cover under tables while security personnel rushed in.

Trump Evacuated, Suspect Held

The US Secret Service quickly evacuated the President from the venue. In an official statement, the agency confirmed that Trump and the First Lady were safe and that one suspect had been taken into custody. An investigation into the shooting is currently underway.

Videos Surface, Probe Intensifies

Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, capturing moments of panic inside the venue as guests scrambled for safety. Authorities are now examining how the breach occurred at such a high-security gathering.

Tensions Rise Amid Diplomatic Strain

The incident comes against the backdrop of rising regional tensions, with Washington cancelling planned Pakistan talks with Iran. Sharif also revealed he had spoken to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the evolving situation.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi questioned whether the United States is “truly serious about diplomacy,” highlighting the fragile state of ongoing de-escalation efforts.