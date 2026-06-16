'We Reject Any Medical Report By PIMS': Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan’s Sister Alleges Isolation, Seeks Independent Medical Care

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan | File

Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khanum, has raised fresh concerns over his health and prison conditions, questioning the circumstances surrounding his latest medical treatment and demanding that he be examined by independent specialists instead of government-appointed doctors.

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In a post on X, Aleema claimed that the family learned through Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar that Khan had once again been taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in the early hours of June 15. Rejecting any medical assessment issued by the government hospital, she alleged that previous reports from the institution lacked credibility and accused authorities of withholding accurate information about the former premier’s condition.

“A fundamental question remains unanswered: Why does Imran Khan require a fifth injection?” Aleema wrote, while insisting that her brother be evaluated and treated by independent specialists at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.

Her remarks came after reports in Pakistani media that the 74-year-old PTI founder underwent his fifth eye-related procedure at a government hospital on Monday. Medical personnel reportedly indicated signs of clinical improvement following the intervention, saying Khan’s condition had stabilised after concerns over multiple alleged assaults against him.

According to media reports, Khan is being treated for retinal vein occlusion, an eye disorder caused by blockage of veins responsible for draining blood from the retina. The condition can lead to serious and potentially permanent vision impairment if left untreated. Earlier this year, Khan’s legal team informed Pakistan’s Supreme Court that his eyesight in one eye had deteriorated significantly during his incarceration.

Aleema also accused the authorities of violating court orders and prison regulations by restricting family access to the jailed leader. She said a full bench of the High Court had permitted six family members to meet Khan every Tuesday, but alleged that the directive had been routinely ignored over the past eight months. She claimed that her sister, Dr. Uzma Khan, had been allowed only a handful of meetings, with the last taking place in December 2025.

In her statement, Aleema further asserted that Khan was being denied several rights guaranteed under the jail manual, including weekly telephone conversations with his sons, regular meetings with family members and legal counsel, access to books, newspapers and television, proper medical care, and prior notification to immediate relatives before medical procedures.

Calling the situation “a clear violation” of both prison rules and High Court directives, she demanded the immediate restoration of all of Khan’s lawful rights and urged authorities to ensure transparent medical treatment in the presence of family members.

Imran Khan has been lodged in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail since August 2023 in connection with multiple cases that he and the PTI maintain are politically motivated.