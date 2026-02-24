 Jailed Imran Khan’s Sister Noreen Niazi Falls Into Under-Construction Drain In Rawalpindi; Injured - VIDEO
Noreen Niazi, sister of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, suffered minor injuries after falling into an under-construction drain on Adiala Road in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. She was reportedly on her way to meet her incarcerated brother when she lost balance. Party workers and bystanders rescued her from the drain.

Rawalpindi: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister, Noreen Niazi, was injured on Tuesday after falling into an under-construction drain while attempting to cross it on Adiala Road in Rawalpindi. She reportedly lost her balance and fell into the drain.

A video of the incident has surfaced. The clip shows Noreen Niazi attempting to cross the drain along with a party worker when she slipped and fell. She is reported to have suffered minor injuries in the incident.

She was immediately rescued by party members who were present when the incident occurred. Bystanders at the scene also rushed to assist and safely pulled her out of the drain.

According to local media reports, all three sisters of the PTI founder had arrived near an under-construction plaza close to the Dehgal checkpoint. Niazi lost her balance and fell into the drain while navigating the area.

Under jail regulations, the day had been designated for prisoners to meet their family members at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, and Khan’s sisters were reportedly attempting to reach the prison to meet their incarcerated brother at the time of the incident.

