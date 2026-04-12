'We Have Not Forgotten US Breaches': Iran Hardens Stand Amid Peace Talks | IANS

Tehran: Iran has taken a firm stance amid ongoing negotiations with the US, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei declaring that the country “has not forgotten and will not forget” past breaches of promise by the United States, underscoring deep mistrust even as talks continue in Islamabad.

In a detailed post on X, Baqaei stated, “Diplomacy for us is the continuation of the sacred jihad of the defenders of the Iranian land. We have not forgotten and will not forget the experiences of America’s breaches of promise and malicious acts. Just as we will not forgive the heinous crimes committed by them and the Zionist regime during the course of the second and third imposed wars.”

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He described the negotiations as intense and prolonged, noting, “Today was a busy and long day for the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad. The intensive negotiations that began from the morning of Saturday with Pakistan’s benevolent efforts and mediation have continued without interruption until now, and numerous messages and texts have been exchanged between the two sides.”

Highlighting the determination of the Iranian delegation, Baqaei added, “The Iranian negotiators are employing all their capabilities, experience, and knowledge to safeguard Iran’s rights and interests. The heavy loss of our great elders, dear ones, and fellow countrymen has made our resolve to pursue the Iranian nation’s interests and rights firmer than ever before.”

Reaffirming Iran’s broader stance, he said, “Nothing can or should deter us from pursuing our great historical mission toward our beloved homeland and noble Iranian civilization. The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to utilize all tools, including diplomacy, to secure national interests and protect the country’s well-being.”

According to Baqaei, discussions over the past 24 hours covered key issues including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear programme, war reparations, sanctions relief, and ending ongoing regional conflicts. He stressed, “The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive demands and unlawful requests, and the acceptance of Iran’s legitimate rights and interests.”

At the conclusion of the latest round of talks, negotiations between Iran and the United States have been extended for another day at Pakistan’s proposal, with both sides agreeing to continue discussions. The talks, which began at 1 p.m. local time on Saturday, lasted over 14 hours and involved continuous exchanges of messages and draft texts.

According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the extension comes amid continued disagreements, particularly over the Strait of Hormuz and other critical issues. The report noted that while some initial progress had been made, “serious” differences persist, largely due to what Iran describes as “illogical and excessive demands” from the US side.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)