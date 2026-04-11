'Best & Sweetest Oil': Trump Boasts Of US Reserves As Peace Talks With Iran Underway In Islamabad

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Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that a significant number of empty oil tankers were en route to the United States to load up with oil. Trump also claimed that the US has the "best and sweetest" oil compared to any other country and it also has more oil than "the next two largest oil economies combined."

Taking to Truth social he said, "Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the World, are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and “sweetest” oil (and gas!) anywhere in the World. We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined - and higher quality. We are waiting for you. Quick turnaround!"

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Trump's remarks come at a time when high-level diplomatic talks between US and Iran are underway in Islamabad, where delegations from the both countries have arrived for critical discussions aimed at addressing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

At the core of the talks are two competing frameworks: a 10-point proposal from Iran and a broader 15-point plan from the US, reflecting deep differences despite a willingness to engage.