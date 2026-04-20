'We Have No Plan For Next Round Of Negotiations': Iran Rules Out Immediate US Talks

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei |

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that Iran currently has no plans to hold another round of negotiations with United States, citing growing mistrust between the two sides. Speaking at a press briefing, Baghaei stated that no schedule had been fixed for future talks as uncertainty continues over whether discussions between Tehran and Washington will resume.

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Iran accused the US of lacking genuine commitment to diplomacy, alleging repeated violations of ceasefire terms. Baghaei claimed that Washington’s actions, including alleged breaches of agreements related to Lebanon and attempts to impose a naval blockade, had weakened trust between the two nations.

He further alleged that a recent strike on an Iranian commercial vessel amounted to an act of aggression under United Nations resolutions. According to him, such actions have deepened distrust among the Iranian public and raised doubts about US intentions. He added that Iran would determine the future of negotiations based on its national interests.

Baghaei also said Iran had informed Pakistan, which is serving as the main mediator, about the alleged violations. Pakistani officials expressed cautious optimism about reviving dialogue and have been preparing to host another round of talks in Islamabad aimed at ending hostilities.

However, officials acknowledged that escalating tensions have dimmed hopes for immediate progress. Unlike the earlier round held on April 11, Pakistan has been pushing for extended multi-day negotiations to secure a temporary memorandum of understanding that could prolong the ceasefire by up to 60 days and allow more time to negotiate a lasting peace deal.