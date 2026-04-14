US, Iran Teams To Resume Talks In Islamabad As Fresh Meeting Plans Under Review Later This Week: Reports

US, Iran Teams To Resume Talks In Islamabad As Fresh Meeting Plans Under Review Later This Week | File

Negotiation teams from the United States and Iran are set to return to Islamabad later this week to resume peace talks, Reuters reported citing four sources familiar with the matter.

The discussions are expected to focus on easing tensions and exploring steps toward a broader agreement between the two sides. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.

Fresh Push Ahead Of Ceasefire Deadline

Meanwhile, CNN reported that US officials are deliberating the possibility of convening another in-person meeting with Iranian counterparts before the current ceasefire expires.

The talks are still at a preliminary stage, with officials reviewing possible dates and locations depending on progress in ongoing engagements with Iran and regional mediators.

“We need to be prepared to stand something up quickly should things head in that direction,” a source told CNN.

Multiple Venues Under Consideration

Several global cities have been explored as potential venues for the next round of talks, including Geneva, Vienna, Istanbul and Islamabad.

Sources indicated that Geneva and Islamabad are once again emerging as frontrunners, while Turkey continues efforts to bridge differences between the two sides.

Weeks Of Backchannel Diplomacy

The diplomatic push follows a marathon meeting held in Islamabad on April 11, marking the culmination of weeks of negotiations involving senior US officials and intermediaries from Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Oman.

These sustained backchannel efforts underline a broader attempt to stabilise the situation through coordinated regional diplomacy.

‘Forward Motion’ In Talks

A US official confirmed that engagement between Washington and Tehran is ongoing, noting there is continued “forward motion” toward reaching an agreement.

Separately, Donald Trump said Iran had reached out earlier, claiming that Tehran “would like to make a deal very badly."