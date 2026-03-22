'We Are Crushing Enemy': Benjamin Netanyahu Visits Arad Strike Site, Warns Iran Of Severe Blow

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu |

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the site of a recent missile strike in Arad on Sunday, calling the incident a “miracle” after no casualties were reported. The missile reportedly landed between residential buildings, causing damage but sparing lives.

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"If you want proof that Iran endangers the entire world, the last 48 hours have given it. In the last 48 hours, Iran targeted a civilian area... Luckily no one was killed but their intention was to murder civilians... We are responding with great force, but not on civilians. We are going after the regime, the IRGC, this criminal gang, their persons, their leaders, their installations, and their economic assets," he said.

Addressing the situation, Netanyahu said Israel cannot rely on luck alone. “We are winning, we are crushing the enemy,” he asserted, warning that if hostilities continue, Iran would face consequences severe enough to set it back decades.

He stressed the importance of public safety, urging citizens to strictly follow instructions issued by Israel’s Home Front Command. “These are not mere guidelines, they are orders that save lives,” he said, highlighting the risk posed by ongoing attacks.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said its National Search and Rescue Unit has been deployed across missile impact sites under Operation Lion’s Roar, rescuing trapped civilians and clearing debris.

In a parallel escalation, the Israeli Air Force confirmed it has launched a fresh wave of strikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, signalling continued military operations in the region.