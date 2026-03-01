'Striking In The Heart Of Tehran': Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu Vows Further Escalation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu |

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict on Sunday, declaring that Israeli operations against the Iranian regime will "continue to intensify" following a high-level strategic briefing with his top security and intelligence chiefs.

Speaking from the rooftop of the IDF Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu confirmed that Israeli forces are currently conducting strikes "in the heart of Tehran" with increasing force.

The prime minister’s remarks followed a critical meeting with Defence Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir and Mossad Director David Barnea to coordinate the next phase of the campaign.

While maintaining a defiant tone regarding the military's objectives, the prime minister also addressed the domestic toll of the conflict. He described the current period as "painful days" for the nation, specifically citing recent deadly Iranian missile strikes that hit Tel Aviv and Beit Shemesh. Netanyahu extended his condolences to the bereaved families and issued a call for the "speedy recovery" of those wounded in the attacks.

According to reports, nine people are dead, and many are severely wounded in Beit Shemesh, which is also the highest casualty count in the Jewish state since Israel started launching strikes on Iran on Saturday.

Beit Shemesh lies between western Jerusalem and Yafa. The CNN reported that the missile hit a synagogue, which collapsed onto bomb shelter beneath, resulting in casualties. People are still trapped in the debris, and rescuers are racing against time to rescue them. According to Al Jazeera, there are questions as to why the sirens did not go off in Beit Shemesh.

Netanyahu framed the current joint military effort with the United States as a historic opportunity to neutralise a long-standing threat. Stopping short of explicitly promising the total collapse of the Iranian government, he emphasised that the current "combination of forces" has enabled Israel to pursue a decisive blow against the regime—a goal he stated he has sought for four decades. "That is what I promised," Netanyahu concluded, "and that is what we will do."