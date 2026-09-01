'Water Must Never Be Weaponised': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty, Claims Pakistan Lost 90,000 Lives To Terror | Videos

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif | PTI

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed concerns surrounding water security and terrorism during his speech at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek. While urging countries to keep water resources away from political conflicts, he also spoke about the human and financial cost Pakistan says it has borne in its battle against terrorism.

Sharif described water as the “lifeblood” of the region and cautioned nations against using it to exert pressure on one another. He maintained that arrangements governing transboundary water resources should be respected and protected from political disputes.

“Water is the lifeblood of our region,” Sharif said, pointing to its importance for millions of people, agriculture and the generations to come. He added that water “must never be weaponised” or turned into a means of applying political pressure.

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Speaking about agreements with India related to shared rivers and water resources, Sharif said they carry international obligations and should not be altered or disregarded based on changing political circumstances.

He called for these commitments to be followed fully, saying countries must adhere to both the provisions and the intended principles of such agreements.

Sharif's remarks assume significance amid continuing friction between India and Pakistan over the Indus Waters Treaty. Islamabad has repeatedly pressed for the agreement to remain in force, while the treaty has emerged as a key issue in bilateral relations.

Pakistan PM cites losses in fight against terrorism

Sharif also spoke at length about Pakistan's role in combating terrorism, highlighting the losses the country says it has suffered over more than two decades.

“Few nations have fought against the scourge of terrorism as resolutely and valiantly as Pakistan,” Sharif said.

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He said Pakistan had suffered the loss of more than 90,000 lives and incurred economic damage of over $150 billion during its efforts to counter terrorism.

The Pakistani Prime Minister also stressed the need for countries within the SCO to strengthen cooperation against terrorism and extremism. He positioned regional coordination as an important part of addressing security challenges affecting member states.