Modi Cropped Out, Sharif Moved To Centre: Pakistan's Cheap Photo Politics At SCO Summit

A diplomatic group photograph was supposed to capture a moment of unity at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek. Instead, an edited version of that picture turned into a fresh talking point in the long-running India-Pakistan rivalry.

The Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office shared a cropped version of the SCO leaders’ photograph in which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was no longer visible. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and several other leaders were also removed from the frame, while Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared closer to the centre.

The move quickly drew attention online, with critics describing it as an unnecessary and petty diplomatic gesture at a multilateral summit where leaders had gathered to project cooperation.

Modi Shares Full Picture, Pakistan’s Crop Draws Attention

The original photograph, taken during the SCO summit on Tuesday, September 1, showed the leaders of the 10-member grouping standing together for the traditional family picture.

Modi subsequently shared the complete, unedited photograph on his social media accounts. Sharif can be seen standing fourth from the right.

The contrast between the two versions immediately became the focus of online discussion.

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The Pakistan PMO's cropped image appeared to give Sharif greater visual prominence by removing leaders from either side of him. According to reports by India Today, the edited photograph was shared through the official X handle of the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office.

Change in Picture

Sharif later shared the complete SCO group photograph from his X account while highlighting Pakistan’s upcoming role as SCO chair.

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Sharif’s Putin Moment Goes Viral

The photograph controversy was not the only moment involving Sharif that attracted attention at the summit.

Video footage from Bishkek showed Sharif approaching Russian President Vladimir Putin after the group photograph. As Putin began moving away from the podium, Sharif appeared to stop him by holding his hand before speaking with him briefly.

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The footage quickly circulated online, prompting jokes and memes about the Pakistani prime minister's interaction with Putin.

India-Pakistan Rivalry Overshadows the Summit Optics

The incidents came as India and Pakistan continued to exchange sharply contrasting positions at the SCO gathering.

Sharif also raised the issue of the Indus Waters Treaty during his summit address, arguing that water should not be used “as a weapon.” His remarks came amid the continuing dispute between New Delhi and Islamabad over the treaty and India's position following a ruling by an arbitration tribunal in The Hague.