PM Modi Concludes Two-Nation Visit To Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan After SCO Summit | X - narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday concluded his two-nation visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, during which he held bilateral meetings with several heads of state and attended the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, where he called for dismantling the entire ecosystem of terrorism.

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with global leaders

Modi was seen off at the airport in Bishkek by Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

"Following a productive visit, PM @narendramodi departed from Bishkek for India. PM was seen off by Mr. Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan," the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X.

Here are highlights from a productive visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.



The various meetings on the sidelines of SCO Summit will lead to substantive benefits for India.



At the same time, shared a roadmap for the time ahead as the SCO plans for the next 25 years.



Also had a… pic.twitter.com/EsgqDxdiwV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2026

"The visit was marked by productive engagements and tangible outcomes, further strengthening India’s engagement with the region," it said.

Modi began his visit in Uzbekistan on Saturday, during which India and Uzbekistan decided to elevate their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and set a target of $5 billion in annual trade by 2030 following talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The two sides also signed 11 agreements to boost cooperation in key sectors, including mining and tourism. They agreed to establish a framework for the long-term supply of uranium from Uzbekistan to India as part of cooperation in the civil nuclear energy sector.

India pushes for action against terrorism at SCO summit

After reaching Kyrgyzstan on Sunday to attend the SCO summit, Modi held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi called for an immediate end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, asserting that a peaceful resolution was humanity's shared priority.

Modi also attended the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games in the Kyrgyz capital on Monday alongside several visiting SCO leaders.

In a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Modi said India wanted to "expand and diversify" the trade basket with Iran in the "times to come" and called for resolving the West Asia conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

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Modi conferred Uzbekistan's top honour

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and Modi agreed to further enhance economic and commercial cooperation, taking into account the complementarities between the two economies during their bilateral meeting.

Speaking at the summit on Tuesday, Modi called on the SCO to work unitedly to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism and its financing, asserting that there could be no room for double standards in combating the menace.

On Sunday, Modi was conferred Uzbekistan's prestigious Oliy Darajali Do'stlik Order, which he dedicated to the "enduring" bond between India and Uzbekistan.