Watch Video: Wildfire near California's Big Sur forces evacuations

Big Sur: Residents in the Big Sur area of California were told to evacuate from their homes due to a wildfire that began late Friday, officials said.

Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres (101 hectares), news outlets reported. The wildfire was being called the Colorado Fire.

Watch video of the wild fire here:

This fire is in Palo Colorado Canyon, Big Sur, and is heading SW toward Rocky Creek and Bixby, which are being evacuated. Fire trucks are being sent from all over Monterey Peninsula. pic.twitter.com/YX6evJTkS8 — bigsurkate (@bigsurkate) January 22, 2022

Officials shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea, according to local reports. The American Red Cross was setting up a shelter at a middle school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Shocking! US man found dead in home with 125 snakes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:03 PM IST