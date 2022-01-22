e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 10,050
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

Watch Video: Wildfire near California's Big Sur forces evacuations

The wildfire was being called the Colorado Fire.
PTI
Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Advertisement

Big Sur: Residents in the Big Sur area of California were told to evacuate from their homes due to a wildfire that began late Friday, officials said.

Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres (101 hectares), news outlets reported. The wildfire was being called the Colorado Fire.

Watch video of the wild fire here:

Officials shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea, according to local reports. The American Red Cross was setting up a shelter at a middle school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Shocking! US man found dead in home with 125 snakes Shocking! US man found dead in home with 125 snakes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:03 PM IST
Advertisement