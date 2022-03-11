Watch video: Ukrainian Army ambushes Russian tanks outside Kyiv

Stunning video footage has emerged of a column of Russian tanks on the outskirts of Kyiv being ambushed by Ukrainian soldiers defending their capital city.

The Russian tanks appear to be bunched up along a highway leading into the city, and present perfect targets for Ukrainian artillery.

Satellite images taken by a US firm of a large Russian military convoy near Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, show it has "largely dispersed and redeployed".

The convoy was last seen near Antonov Airport, north-west of Kyiv, and its movement could signal a renewed push towards the city.

The firm that took the photos, Maxar Technologies, said parts of the convoy were in positions in surrounding towns.

Other parts are further north, with artillery now in firing positions.

The apparent redeployment came as Russian forces in Ukraine began attacking new targets in different areas of the country.

An airfield and jet engine factory were targeted in Lutsk, in the north-west.

Explosions also hit airfields at Ivano-Frankivsk, in the south-west, according to Russian defence officials.

In Dnipro, a major stronghold in central eastern Ukraine, one person was reported dead in air strikes.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 02:52 PM IST