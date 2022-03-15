Watch Video: Ukraine calls Russia 'a criminal country', terms Putin a 'liar and traitor'

Criticizing Russia's actions in Ukraine that have led to the loss of civilian lives all over the country, the Ukraine Defence Ministry on Tuesday posted a video in which it has called Russia "a criminal country" and termed their leader President Vladimir Putin "a liar and a traitor".

Putin is a liar and a traitor. It is a criminal country. We have become criminals. The Russian occupiers became aware of their crimes late," the Ukrainian Defence Minister said in a video message on Twitter.

In the latest development, the Russian forces fired rockets at the main civilian airport in Ukraine's eastern Dnipro region overnight, destroying its runway and damaging the terminal building, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Tuesday.

"It will take a lot of time to recover. We will win!," he said in an online post.

As per the office of the Ukrainian general prosecutor, as many as 90 children have been killed and more than 100 wounded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Meanwhile, the UN informed on Tuesday that more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion, according to new estimates.

A UN said that the milestone had been reached nearly three weeks into the war, which has killed hundreds of civilians, separated families and devastated cities.

As far as a solution is to this is concerned, the Ukraine President said that talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations, which commenced on Monday, will continue on Tuesday.

Speaking in a video address, President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation did good work during Monday’s talks. The latest negotiations, held via video conference on Monday, were the fourth round involving higher-level officials from the two countries.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 05:41 PM IST