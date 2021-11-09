Watch Video: Japan launches small Epsilon 5 rocket with nine satellites

Tokyo: Japan launched a small Epsilon 5 rocket with nine satellites.

The launch, broadcast live by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), was carried out from the Uchinoura Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima. The nine satellites were created by private companies and enterprises.

The launch of the Epsilon-5 with Innovative Satellites 2 onboard has been set on November 9th🚀

Live stream of its launch will start around 9:15AM on November 9th (JST) on YouTube.#イプシロン応援 #Epsilon5 #RAISE2https://t.co/P4GDknRuEu — JAXA(Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) (@JAXA_en) November 7, 2021

The launch was earlier postponed three times for technical reasons and because of the weather conditions.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 09:29 AM IST