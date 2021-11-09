e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

It is a privilege for India to host this dialogue, says Ajit Doval dueing NSA-level regional security meeting on Afghanistan India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's AQI under 'very poor' category, residents concerned about rising health risks
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 09:29 AM IST

Watch Video: Japan launches small Epsilon 5 rocket with nine satellites

The launch was earlier postponed three times for technical reasons and because of the weather conditions.
ANI
Representative image | ANI

Representative image | ANI

Advertisement

Tokyo: Japan launched a small Epsilon 5 rocket with nine satellites.

The launch, broadcast live by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), was carried out from the Uchinoura Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima. The nine satellites were created by private companies and enterprises.

The launch was earlier postponed three times for technical reasons and because of the weather conditions.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Success of multilateralism depends on success of General Assembly: India at UN

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 09:29 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal