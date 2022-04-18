Watch Video: Deadly strikes kill 5, injure 20 in Kharkiv, Zelenskyy condemns Russia's attack on civilians

The war between Russia and Ukraine entered its 54th day on April 18 with no signs of peace yet. Meanwhile, the Russian shellings continue all across Ukraine destroying cities and regions and killing civilians. Thousands have been killed and or injured since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

The ongoing conflict has now pushed about four million Ukrainians to flee the country, according to UN data.

After the recent "powerful missile" strikes reported in the western's city of Lviv, a series of hits were made in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv in the northeast late Sunday.

Devastating attacks on buildings and streets have killed at least five people while 20 others have reportedly been injured in multiple airstrikes by the Russian forces, AFP reported.

The Ukrainian authorities Monday condemned Russian artillery attacks on cities in the northeast and the continuing siege of the southern port city of Mariupol, of which Moscow said it had taken almost full control, Reuters reported.

Reportedly, after failing to overcome Ukrainian resistance in the north, the Russian military has refocused its ground offensive on Donbas, while launching long-distance strikes at other regions, including the capital, Kyiv.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while condemning the attacks on civilians said that at least 18 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in shelling in the past four days in the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

"This is nothing but deliberate terror: mortars, artillery against ordinary residential quarters, against ordinary civilians," he said late on Sunday.

Russia has denied all of Ukraine's claims that its forces are targeting civilians.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 03:49 PM IST