Watch video: Black Hawk helicopter takes off without pilots in Kentucky

To the unversed, Black Hawk helicopter is a US military icon, that took to air without a pilot on board. This was the for the first time such an incident was recorded in Kentucky earlier this week.



The specially equipped chopper flew for 30 minutes through a simulated cityscape, avoiding imagined buildings before performing a perfect landing, reported Reuters.

The wholly computer-operated aircraft was being tested as part of a US defence research program called Alias, aims towards Army operational flexibility.

Stuart Young, the program manager for Alias, told Popular Science that the autonomous flight technology holds three main goals - safety, in-flight assistance and cost reduction. The Alias program aims to put “removable kits” into existing military aircrafts to “promote the addition of high-level automation”, reported The Next Web.

Watch video:

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:06 PM IST