Watch Video: Belarusian Volunteer Battalion take oath to join Ukraine Armed Forces against Russia

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine enters its 5th week, many foreign fighters with Belarusian troops being the latest are joining the Ukrainian forces in their fight against Russia as they advance towards Ukrainian cities destroying and killing civilians.

According to The Kyiv Independent, the members of the battalion named after Kastus Kalinouski took oath and became part of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

In a video shared by The Kyiv Independent, the battalion can be seen taking an oath to Belarus.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The members of the battalion named after Kastus Kalinouski, Belarusian 19th century writer and revolutionary, took oath and became part of Ukraine’s Armed Forces," it said.

"The Belarusian language is endangered as the regime of dictator Alexander Lukashenko favours Russian and discriminates against Belarusian speakers, who are already a minority," The Kyiv Independent wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

Notably, Belarus has not taken part directly in the conflict, but it has supported Russia’s war efforts. According to the American official, current U.S. intelligence assessments influence Belarus’ supporting Russia's decision to further engage in the war, which may be affected by future talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Even as the Belarusian leader and President Aleksander Lukashenko who is a Kremlin supporter and an ally to the Russian President Vladimir Putin, the members of the Belarusian Volunteer Battalion, named after Kastus Kalinouski, are joining Ukraine's military to take on Russia.

Reportedly, according to Kukhta, the Kalinowski battalion will be part of the Azov detachment, a notorious unit in the National Guard of Ukraine, whose fighters, original volunteers, got their first major combat experience recapturing Mariupol from pro-Russian separatists in 2014.

(with sources inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 06:11 PM IST