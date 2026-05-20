WATCH: Tesla Cybertruck Owner Arrested For Driving EV Into Grapevine Lake To Test ‘Wade Mode’

Texas: A Tesla Cybertruck owner in Texas landed in jail on Monday night after allegedly driving his electric pickup into Grapevine Lake to test the vehicle’s “Wade Mode” feature, according to local police.

Emergency crews responded to Katie’s Woods Boat Ramp around 8 pm local time after receiving reports of a vehicle entering the water. When officers and firefighters arrived, they found the Cybertruck partially submerged near the shoreline, according to NDTV report.

The bizarre incident quickly drew attention from bystanders, several of whom recorded videos as the EV slowly sank into the lake.

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According to police, the driver admitted he intentionally drove the Cybertruck into the lake to try out its “Wade Mode” feature. The setting is one of Tesla’s off-road drive modes and is designed to help the vehicle navigate shallow water at low speeds by raising the suspension and adjusting certain systems for added protection. Tesla also notes that Wade Mode must be activated manually by the driver and does not switch on automatically.

"The vehicle became disabled and took on water. The driver and passengers abandoned the vehicle and the Grapevine Fire Department Water Rescue Team assisted in removing it from the lake," Grapevine Police Department said in a statement published on Facebook.