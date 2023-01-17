WATCH: Taliban official warns of banning media in Afghanistan if women don't follow THESE rules | Twitter video screengrab

Kabul: Continuing with its harsh policies that refrain women to live freely, the hard-lined rulers of Afghanistan, Taliban, have now warned of banning the media outlets if they let women mingle with men at their workplace and do not ensure following the hijab law.

The Taliban official's warning is for media outlets where women work and who do not observe the hijab properly and let women mix with their male colleagues in the office.

In a video shared on Tuesday by @Nasimishabnam, a human rights advocate from the US, a Taliban official is heard saying, "We strongly order the media to observe hijab, and also refrain female employees from mingling with their male employees in their offices.. if not, media should be ready for the new verdict, which will be to close the media. Because it is a red line for us. Things that cause the corruption, cause the moral corruption of young people, we do not remain silent about it. Therefore, the media themselves should apply these rules. The media themselves should take the necessary decision in this matter. There should be no need for us to decide."

Watch the video here:

