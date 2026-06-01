Watch: Protests Erupt In Kenya's Nanyuki Against Proposed Ebola Virus Quarantine Facility For US Citizens

Hundreds of residents took to the streets in Kenya's Nanyuki on Monday, June 1, protesting against the government's proposed plans to set up an Ebola virus quarantine facility within the Laikipia Air Base for American citizens exposed to the virus.

The protesters marched through parts of the town carrying placards, chanting slogans rejecting the proposed facility, local media reported.

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Why are locals protesting?

The demonstrators believe the Ebola quarantine facility will expose the community to unnecessary health risks and a potential outbreak of the deadly virus in the country.

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On the other hand, authorities have maintained that the quarantine facility is part of the country's broader disease preparedness and response strategy, designed to bolster Kenya's capacity to contain potential outbreaks before they spread.

As the protesters proceeded towards Laikipia Air Base, military officers and other security personnel barred them from advancing further towards the facility.

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This triggered a tense standoff between the demonstrators and security officers, with the crowd demanding to be allowed through to deliver their message directly to those in charge of the installation.

The protesters are demanding that the government relocate the facility elsewhere, insisting that Laikipia was not a suitable location for an Ebola quarantine centre.

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The protests reportedly comes two days after Kenya’s High Court reportedly suspended the establishment of the facility and the arrival of any foreign patients pending the hearing of a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya and a constitutional watchdog.