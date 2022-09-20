Watch: Prince Harry catches flak for not singing 'God save the King' at Queen's funeral

Prince Harry at the funeral of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in Westminster Abbey, London, on Monday, September 20 |

Prince Harry has found himself under critical scrutiny once more, this time being accused of not singing 'God save the King,' Britain's national anthem, during the funeral of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, on Monday.

A short clip apparently showing Harry not mouthing the words was quickly noticed by obsessed royal watchers, who quickly uploaded it to social media.

The clip shows Harry apparently not mouthing the words of the anthem, and looking around frequently during its singing -- behaviour that some on social media called 'disrespectful'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, other users appeared to be some what more understanding: "Give him a chance. It’s changed since the last time he sang it - he hasn’t learnt the new words yet," commented one user.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One user pointed out that the criticism was groundless, saying that, "I can see Harry’s lips moving. He’s obviously not singing like he’s at karaoke, but he clearly forms the “Qu” sound and he shuts his mouth at the end. You’re a hateful non."

The user was referring to the fact that this was the first time in a long time that it had been 'God save the King' - during Elizabeth II's long reign, the refrain was always 'God save the Queen.'

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)