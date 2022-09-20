Watch: At Queen's funeral, Australian presenters mistake British PM Liz Truss for 'minor royal'

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, left, as she emerged from a car to attend the funeral |

BAn awkward mistake was madeduring an Australian news channel's live broadcast of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Channel Nine presenters Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw were both unable to recognise the UK’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, as she emerged from a car to attend the funeral.

“So, this is a significant motorcade, we are being told now. Come with us as we try and identify who is getting out of the car. This is under police escort of course. I would suggest this might be royalty, Tracy,” said Overton.

But even as Truss emerged from the car and the camera panned to a close-up shot of her face, the pair were unable to recognize Britain's new Prime Minister.

“Hard to identify. Maybe minor royals, members of the … I can’t identify them at this point …,” was their response, in a painfully awkward moment on live television.

But it didn't stop there: Grimshaw went on to continue, "We can't spot everyone, unfortunately. They look like they could well be local dignitaries, it's hard to see."

At this point, the pair seemed to have realised their blunder -- after an awkward pause, they then went on to identify Truss to their viewers.

"I'm just told that was Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister in the distance that we could see, hopping out of that car," Overton said.

People on social media were quick to express their amusement at the goof-up:

