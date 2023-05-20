WATCH: PM Modi vows to help resolve Russia-Ukraine war, says 'it is an issue of humanity'

Twitter Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Japan on Saturday and vowed to help resolve its conflict with Russia amid the ongoing war.

Terming the Russia-Ukraine war as an "issue of humanity", PM Modi said he will do whatever he can to bring the conflict to an end.

"Ukraine war is a big issue in the world. I don't consider it to be just an issue of economy, politics, for me, it is an issue of humanity.

"India and I will do whatever we can for resolution of war," PM Modi said after meeting Zelenskyy on the sidelines of G-7 summit in Hiroshima.

This was the first meeting between the two world leaders since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February last year.

Zelenskyy gaining support from world leaders

The Ukrainian president has been trying to drum up support from key countries around the world as Ukrainian forces are reportedly preparing for a major counteroffensive against Russia.

The Modi-Zelenskyy meeting took place over a month after Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova visited India.

During her visit, Dzhaparova handed over a letter to the Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi. The letter was written to Prime Minister Modi by President Zelenskyy.

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February last year, Prime Minister Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with President Zelenskyy on October 4 last year, Modi said that there can be "no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts. (With PTI inputs)