Watch: Panic strikes busy Karachi street as gas cylinder explodes inside halwa puri shop on camera

Representative Photo

A massive blast took place on a busy street in Karachi on Thursday as a gas cylinder exploded inside a shop in the crowded Pakistani city.

The cylinder blast took place inside a halwa puri shop on a busy street.

The blast was captured on camera from various different angles by local people near the area.

The videos of the incident are going viral on social media.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident and the police said that the blaze was doused with the help of the fire brigade, according to ARY News.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Incidents like these are quite common in Pakistan due to the lack of health and safety standards followed by the people there.

In November last year, two women lost their lives and 13 others, including women and children, sustained injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in a residential apartment in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The blast took place due to a gas leak in a residential apartment near Rado Bakery, killing two women and injuring 13 others. Three more adjacent flats were also badly affected due to the explosion.