Watch: Pakistan Tourism slammed for video of married couple, netizens say 'shame on you'

Screengrabs from the video posted by Pakistan Tourism.

It was a tough day at office for Pakistan Tourism as a video posted by their handle, which was supposed to be funny, caused outrage on social media. Social media users, reacting sharply to the video, termed it “sexist” and “misogynistic” for promoting regressive husband-wife jokes.

In this video, an allegedly married couple could be seen taking a cable ride. The woman in this video looks visibly scared of the height. However, her husbands goes on to joke that he would throw her off the cable car if she keeps on pestering him.

"If you want to take revenge on your wife, you should do this," the man is heard saying in the video.

“Khuda ka khauf karein," the scared woman tells her husband. She then asks for his forgiveness and even touches his feet.

Pakistan Tourism, posting the video on their handle, wrote: “Tourist way to get revenge on wife."

This video, posted by Pakistan Tourism on Dec 25, sparked outrage as users said the clip was distasteful and promoted sexism.

A user, upset over the video, reacted saying: “Pakistani Tourism, are you seriously using it to promote your business? This is terrible. It’s not funny at all.

"Pakistan tourism, are you seriously promoting violence against women? Shame on you,” another user wrote.

There were, however, some people who defended the video saying it was meant to be sarcastic. “I believe this was meant to be a sarcastic funny video. Why all the hate??” one user commented.